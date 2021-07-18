TRS to up ante over river water sharing in Parliament

The TRS Parliamentary Party will adopt a multi-pronged approach to raise its concerns over the Central government’s decision to take over the irrigation projects.

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS is gearing to up the ante against the Centre in Parliament over the latter’s decision to take over the irrigation projects on Krishna and Godavari Rivers in Telangana State. The TRS is of the view that instead of solving the inter-State dispute, the Union government had only complicated the issue besides posing a threat to the federal system. As per the directions of TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the party MPs will raise the issue in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha when the monsoon session of Parliament begins on Monday.

The TRS Parliamentary Party will adopt a multi-pronged approach to raise its concerns over the Central government’s decision to take over the irrigation projects. Besides raising the issue at every possible opportunity on the floors of both the Houses, the TRS MPs will also stage protests outside the Parliament. They will also pursue the issue with the Union Ministers as well as submit representations in this regard. The party considers the Union government’s decision as unilateral and partial towards Andhra Pradesh.

“We have been demanding that the Centre review and re-allocate the water shares in both Krishna and Godavari Rivers. At the request of the Centre, the Telangana government had even withdrawn the case filed in Supreme Court in order to facilitate the Union government refer water sharing issues to the tribunals concerned. But the Centre unilaterally fixed the jurisdictions of both the River Management Boards without finalising the water share of the two States,” a Rajya Sabha member told Telangana Today.

The Chief Minister has already made it clear that the MPs should ensure that the State suffers no injustice under any circumstance with regard to irrigation water supply. The MPs will reiterate the State’s concerns and demand for allocation of river waters at the earliest.

Apart from the Centre’s notification on Krishna and Godavari Rivers, the Chief Minister instructed the Parliament members to take up issues pertaining to pending promises made at the time of State formation. They will raise the pending issues in the Parliament and also submit representations to the Union Ministers concerned in this regard. They will also take up matters concerning pending funds due to the State.

