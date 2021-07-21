Truck driver from Tamil Nadu murdered in Hyderabad

A financial dispute is suspected to have led to the murder, police said

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Hyderabad: A man was found murdered at a secluded place in Pahadishareef late on Tuesday night. A financial dispute is suspected to have led to the murder, police said.

The victim, Murugesan (36), a truck driver from Tamil Nadu, had come to the city along with another unidentified person in a truck to deliver a load at a company in Sriram Colony on Tuesday morning. According to the police, when the truck reached near Gaganpahad, its tyres got stuck in the sludge on the road and the supervisor of the glassware company Mohd Mohsin reached the spot and helped them. The two, along with the truck, were taken to the company.

“At the company, while unloading, Murugesan and the unidentified man informed the supervisor of going to a nearby ATM, but did not return,” police said. Murugesan was later found dead with a head injury on the roadside near a furniture shop in Sriram Colony. The other person was absconding. The Pahadishareef police are investigating.

