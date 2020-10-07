Truecaller claims over 150mn daily active users in India

The company recently rolled out the ‘Spam Activity Indicator’ for Android users that will give detailed statistics on the spammer on their smartphones.

New Delhi: Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Wednesday claimed they now have 185 million monthly active users and over 150 million daily active users in India.

In addition, the platform said it has crossed 250 million monthly active users and 200 million daily active users globally.

Since the beginning of the year, Truecaller has increased its active users with more than 40 million users despite the pandemic.

“Truecaller was built with the vision to make communication more effective for everyone and this is what has fueled this spectacular growth over the years,” said Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder, Truecaller.

“This vision started with caller ID but now also offers so much more including SMS blocking and even digital loans”.

The company recently rolled out the ‘Spam Activity Indicator’ for Android users that will give detailed statistics on the spammer on their smartphones.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Mumbai and Nairobi, Truecaller is being used for spam detection, fraud prevention, SMS filtering and caller ID.