Trump election probe court files criminal charges

An indictment against Donald Trump would mark the fourth time he has been criminally charged this year. He has pleaded not guilty in all cases, reports the BBC.

Late Monday night, a clerk at the Fulton County court in Atlanta said the grand jury had returned 10 indictments — without specifying any of the charges in the sprawling inquiry.

Reporters stayed at the court waiting for the clerk to process a stack of criminal charges, as speculation mounted that the former President himself had been indicted.