I-T raids on BRS leader in Sangareddy

The raids continued till late in the evening. Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar said the BJP was targeting BRS leaders and threatening them with I-T and ED raids.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 May 2024, 12:50 AM

The raids continued till late in the evening. Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar said the BJP was targeting BRS leaders and threatening them with I-T and ED raids.

Sangareddy: I-T officials raided the residence of BRS leader and Sangareddy municipal vice-chairperson Latha Vijayendar Reddy at Pothyreddipally in Sangareddy town on Wednesday.

The raids continued till late in the evening. Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar said the BJP was targeting BRS leaders and threatening them with I-T and ED raids.

Also Read Telangana: Chintha Prabhakar resigns as Handloom Corporation chairman

He said the raids came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Medak. Prabhakar said Vijayendar Reddy was known for carrying out business activities with honesty and integrity.