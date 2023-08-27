Trump’s campaign raises USD 7.1 million since his Atlanta mugshot

By ANI Updated On - 10:02 AM, Sun - 27 August 23

Washington DC: The Trump 2024 presidential campaign has raised USD 7.1 million since former President Donald Trump’s mugshot was taken at the Fulton County jail in Georgia after surrendering himself in the Georgia election subversion case, CNN reported.

Over the last three weeks, Trump’s campaign raised around USD 20 million, following his indictment and arraignment in Washington related to the federal January 6 case and then his surrender and processing at the Fulton County jail in Georgia.

The source further revealed that the campaign had raised USD 4.18 million after his arrest in Georgia. It is the highest-grossing day of the entire campaign, as per CNN. The fundraising figures were first reported by Politico.

Following Trump’s arrest, his 2024 presidential campaign started selling merchandise featuring the first mug shot of a former US president, The Washington Post reported.

In the mug shot, Trump has throughout tried his best to appear ‘unfazed and unbowed’ by having been indicted four times since March, as per the New York Times.

“It is not a comfortable feeling especially when you have done nothing wrong,” he told Fox News’s website in an interview.

However, Trump has been able to make the most of his mug shot, according to The Washington Post.

The merchandise, including T-shirts, mugs, koozies and bumper stickers of Trump’s mug shot, was for sale about 90 minutes after he was released from an Atlanta jail on Thursday. The merchandise, which includes USD 34 shirts, is accompanied by the words ‘NEVER SURRENDER!’ Trump’s legal troubles have mounted in recent weeks, with prosecutors bringing two indictments related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, reported CNN.

Earlier this month, special counsel Jack Smith brought four federal charges against the former president. The indictment alleges that Trump ‘was determined to remain in power’ and, along with his allies, orchestrated a plot to overturn the results on and leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Trump pleaded not guilty to those charges, which included conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

Last week, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis brought 41 charges against Trump and 18 co-defendants, including his former personal attorney and New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The charges include violating the state’s anti-racketeering law, and the indictment claims the defendants worked as an ‘enterprise’ to overturn the state’s election result, CNN reported.

Trump also made a classic come back to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, for the first time since January 2021 to share a fundraising note.

“I walked into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA,” Trump wrote Thursday. He asked his supporters to make a campaign contribution to evict President Joe Biden during this dark chapter in our nation’s history.