TS EAMCET 2023: 6,910 B Pharmacy seats available in first phase counseling

The registration for the first phase counselling will commence on Saturday with certificate verification on September 4 and 5 and web options from September 4 to 7.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: As many as 6,910 B Pharmacy seats in 114 pharmacy colleges are up for grabs via the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 (BiPC) first phase counselling.

Among other courses, there are 1,191 Pharm D seats in 61 colleges, 94 Biotechnology seats in three colleges, 36 seats in Biomedical Engineering in two colleges and 81 seats in Pharmaceutical Engineering in two private colleges.

The registration for the first phase counselling will commence on Saturday with certificate verification on September 4 and 5 and web options from September 4 to 7.

For a detailed notification and list of helpline centres, visit the website https://tseamcetb.nic.in/.