Hyderabad B Pharm student Sameera Begum shines with top ranks in GPAT,NIPER-JEE

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:03 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

All India Ranker GPAT and NIPER JEE, Sameera Begum

Hyderabad: The B Pharmacy student from Nalla Narasimha Reddy Education Society’s Group of Institutions, Sameera Begum has secured all India 15th rank in Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) and she was ranked first in the State. She also bagged all India 19th rank in NIPER (National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research) JEE.

Institution chairman Nalla Narasimha Reddy Garu congratulated the student on her achievement. He appreciated the efforts of the faculty members in achieving the honour.

Director Dr. CV Krishna Reddy and Dean School of Pharmacy Dr. Krishna Mohan Chinnala appreciated Sameera Begum for her achievement and said her hard work helped her achieve the NIPER – JEE rank. They also congratulated students Nitya Srivastava and Ch Rajitha who got NIPER – JEE ranks.

