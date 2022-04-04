TS EdCET 2022 notification out, registration from April 7

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:11 PM, Mon - 4 April 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2022 for admissions into two-year BEd courses in the colleges of education for the academic year 2022-23 has been released with registration commencing from April 7.

The entrance test is scheduled for July 26 and 27 at 19 regional centres including 17 in Telangana and two in Andhra Pradesh (Kurnool and Vijayawada).

The notification was released by Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman, Prof. R Limbadri, Vice Chairman, Prof. V Venkata Ramana, TS EdCET 2022 Convener, Prof. A Ramakrishna, and Co-Convener, Prof. P Shankar here on Monday.

Eligible candidates can submit online applications on the website https://edcet.tsche.ac.in/ without a late fee till June 15. With a late fee of Rs.250 and Rs.500, registration can be done up to July 1 and 15 respectively. The registration fee is Rs.650 (Rs.450 for SC/ST/PH) which can be paid at TS Online /AP Online/ Payment Gateway.

Candidates with any bachelor’s degree i.e., BA, BCom, BSc, BSc (Home Science), BCA, BBM, BA (Oriental Languages), BBA or master’s degree, with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks are eligible to apply, Prof. Ramakrishna said.

Applicants with bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology should have 50 per cent aggregate marks or any other qualification equivalent thereto. However, candidates belonging to the reserved categories viz., SC/ ST/ BC and other reserved categories should have secured 40 per cent marks in the qualifying exam, he said, adding that students appearing for the final year degree exams are also eligible to appear for the entrance test.

According to Prof. Ramakrishna, candidates possessing MBBS/ BSC (AG) / BVSC/ BHMT/ BPharm and such other professional and job oriented degree courses viz., LLB are not eligible for admission into BEd courses.

Candidates possessing a master degree without having undertaken undergraduate study are not eligible for admission, he said.

A detailed information regarding eligibility, syllabus, model paper, related instructions and procedure for online submission of applications are available on the website https://edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .