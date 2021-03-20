TS government to set up energy park in Mahabubnagar: V Srinivas Goud

To provide employment opportunities for the people of Mahabubnagar, the Minister said he had appealed to Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to allot a new energy park for the district.

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said the State government would establish a new energy park spread over 400 acres at Divitipalli in Mahabubnagar for manufacturing Lithium-Ion cells.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao launched the construction of IT and multi-purpose towers, and the works are being taken up briskly. In fact, two floors have already been laid and works on the third floor are in progress, he said.

The Minister said a few companies such as Charge X0 and Green Co Companies had come forward to invest Rs 2,000 crore in about 100 acres for the first lithium-ion cell manufacturing unit in India. The investment would result in direct and indirect employment for 10,000 people in Mahabubnagar district. “These apart, another four to five companies are ready to make huge investments in Mahabubnagar,” said Srinivas Goud.

To provide employment opportunities for the people of Mahabubnagar, the Minister said he had appealed to Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to allot a new energy park for the district. Not confining to this, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the Industries Minister sanctioned additional Rs 40 crore for the construction of two additional floors at the park.

Companies involved in manufacture of electronics, electronic/battery vehicles, lithium-ion battery packs, photovoltaic cells and batteries and Giga factories are keen on investing in the park.

