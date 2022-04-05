TS Minister Srinivas Goud felicitates taekwondo player Sindhu Tapaswi

Minister V Srinivas Goud felicitating Sindhu Tapaswi.

Hyderabad: Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud lauded international taekwondo player Sindhu Tapaswi at his office in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Sindhu Tapaswi recently won a bronze medal in the International Taekwondo Tournament held in Manchester City, England and clinched two silver medals in the International Taekwondo Tournament held in Dallas, USA. The minister lauded Tapaswi for bringing laurels to the State and the country with her exploits.

