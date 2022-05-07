TS’ Rabbani for South India powerlifting championship

Published Date - 08:31 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Mohammed Rabbani has been selected for the upcoming South India Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior (Men and Women) Powerlifting Championship scheduled to be held at the Rao Gopal Rao Auditorium, Anakpalli from May 20 to 22.

Rabbani, who competes in the 53 kg category, clinched gold in the National Men’s, Sub-Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championship held at Udaipur, Rajasthan in January. He lifted a total weight of 430 kgs with a personal best of 165 kgs in squat, 77.5kgs in bench press and 187.5kgs in deadlift.