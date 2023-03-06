TSBIE releases IPE halltickets

TS BIE asked college principals to download hall tickets from their respective college logins and distribute them to students immediately

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate (TS BIE) on Monday hosted hall tickets for the Intermediate Public Theory Examinations (IPE) March – 2023 on its website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/.

The Board has asked college principals to download the hall tickets from their respective college logins and distribute them to students immediately.

Students have been advised to check the correctness of their photo, signature, name, medium, subject appearing etc., indicated in the hall tickets. If any discrepancy is observed it should be brought to the notice of the college principal or the District Intermediate Education Officer immediately and get it corrected, the Board said.

The chief superintendents of the theory examination centres have been instructed to allow candidates with the downloaded hall tickets in the examinations without the principal’s signature.