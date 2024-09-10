TSDCA busts illegal cough syrup manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

The facility, Akhil Life Sciences in Kukatpally, was engaged in unauthorized manufacturing of the Glycoril cough syrup without requisite drug license for the product, said DG, TSDCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 September 2024, 07:28 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) has busted an unlicensed facility which was illegally manufacturing Glycoril Cough Syrup and seized stocks worth Rs 65,000.

The facility, Akhil Life Sciences in Prashant Nagar, IDA, Kukatpally, was engaged in unauthorized manufacturing of the syrup without requisite drug license for the product, DG, TSDCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy in a statement said.

The DCA teams, which conducted raids on the drug manufacturing facility on Monday, seized 635 bottles of 100 ml each of unlicensed Glycoril Cough Syrup, which should have been manufactured only after receiving drug manufacturing license from DCA. Printed labels of the product from the possession of C Bhaskar Reddy, proprietor of Akhil Life Sciences were also seized.

Drugs manufactured without drug license may fail to meet the quality standards prescribed in the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) and Drugs Rules, 1945 and can have serious implications on patient’s health. “Manufacturing and selling drugs without a valid drug manufacturing license is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment of up to 5 years,” Kamalasan Reddy said.

Public can report such suspected manufacturing activity or any other grievances by calling DCA toll free number on all working days between 10.30 am and 5 pm at 1800-599- 6969.