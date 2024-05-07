TSFDC collaborates with entities for biodiversity conservation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 08:37 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Limited has launched a collaborative initiative with Micron, Switcheko & Feelgood to bolster biodiversity conservation efforts in Hyderabad.

According to an official statement, these entities , by pooling resources, expertise, and enthusiasm, are charting a course towards a greener, more sustainable future. The Reward and Recognition programme, designed to honour invaluable contributions of individuals (Safai Saathi), also added another layer of significance to this endeavour.

Commenting on the collaboration, TSFDC Executive Director, Eco-Tourism L Ranjeet Nayak said the Corporation could achieve more by uniting its strengths and resources with these entities.