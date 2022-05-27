TSLPRB receives 12,91,006 applications

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:26 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Friday announced that a preliminary written test for nearly 2.5 lakh candidates of the SCT (Stipendiary Cadet Trainee) SI and/or equivalent posts is likely to be conducted on August 7. Similarly, the preliminary written test for nearly 6.6 lakh candidates of SCT PC and / or equivalent posts is likely to be conducted on August 21.

A total of 12, 91, 006 applications were received by the TSLPRB, which is nearly 80 per cent more than the number received during the recruitment process of 2018, which was 7,19,840.

These applications (for different types of posts) were filed by 7,33,559 candidates, which implied that each applying candidate has filed 1.76 applications on an average. A total of 2,76,311 applications which comprise 21 per cent of the total were received from women candidates, the TSLPRB said in a press release.

The TSLPRB had issued seven notifications for direct recruitment to 17,516 vacancies in six departments- Police, Disaster Response & Fire Services, Special Protection Force, Prisons & Correctional Services, Prohibition & Excise and Transport. The last date for submitting application forms concluded on May 26.

As many 2,47,630 applications were for SCT SI Civil and / or equivalent posts and 9,54,064 applications were received for the posts of SCT PC Civil and / or equivalent level (including Transport Constable and P&E Constable), it said, adding that all the candidates concerned in these two testing streams would have a three-tier filtration process starting with preliminary written test.

A total of 14,500 applications for the post of SCT SI (IT & CO) and 3,533 applications for the post of SCT SI PTO and 6,010 applications for the post of SCT ASI FPB were received.

Likewise, 22,033 applications for the posts of SCT PC (IT & CO), 27,032 and 11,028 (total 38,060) applications for the posts of SCT PC Driver and Driver Operator (Fire Services) respectively and 5,228 applications for the post of SCT PC Mechanic have been received by the Board. Candidates in these six technical testing streams will have a two-tier filtration process starting with Physical Measurement / Physical Efficiency Test (PMT / PET).

About 67 per cent of the applicants opted for Telugu as the medium of examination for the aptitude test, 32.8 per cent opted for English and only 0.2 per cent of the candidates opted for Urdu, it added.