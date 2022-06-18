TSNPDCL issues notification for direct recruitment of 82 Electrical AE posts

Warangal: Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) has issued a notification for the direct recruitment of 82 Assistant Engineer (AE) (Electrical) posts under its jurisdiction. Applications are invited online from qualified candidates through the proforma to be made available on http://tsnpdcl.cgg.gov.in soon. Starting date for payment of fee online is June 27, and the date for submission online application is also the same. And the last date for payment of fee is July 11, (Up to 5:00 PM) and the last date for submission of online application is July 11 ((Up to 11:59 PM). The candidates can download the hall-tickets from August 6, and the examination will be held on August 14 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. For more details, they visit the official website of the NPDCL.

Candidates are directed to follow the website ( www.tsnpdcl.cgg.gov.in ) regularly to know the latest developments of this Recruitment and any changes/ Modifications/Addendum/Corrigendum, dates of Examination, calling candidates for verification of Certificates/Results etc. Candidates may note that individual communication is not possible. “Hence, they must regularly visit the website for updates. Candidates are requested to go through the User Guide before filling up the online application form,” according to the notification dated June 17, 2022 issued by the NPDCL.