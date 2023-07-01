TSRTC announces 10 per cent discount on bus tickets on Vijayawada, Bengaluru routes

07:04 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

This discount will be available only up to August 15.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced 10 per cent discount on the bus tickets on the Bengaluru and Vijayawada routes for the convenience of long distance passengers from the city. Officials said the discount will be applicable on the return journey if the passengers traveling on both the routes make an advance ticket reservation.

The 10 per cent discount offer will come into effect from July 2 on all the bus services with advance reservation facility. This discount will be available only up to August 15.

“Usually Vijayawada and Bengaluru routes witness heavy passenger traffic and thus fares of private buses are exorbitant. With an intention to reduce their financial burden, the organisation has decided to provide discount on the bus ticket fares on all services with advance reservation facility,” said TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan.

This discount is expected to save up to Rs 50 per passenger on the Vijayawada route and up to Rs 100 on the Bengaluru route.

For more information and to book ticket, visit www.tsrtconline.com.

