TSRTC announces discount on advance reservation charges

TSRTC announced discounts on ticket charges in express, deluxe, super luxury and AC services, which have advance reservation facility

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The TSRTC announced discounts on ticket charges in express, deluxe, super luxury and AC services, which have advance reservation facility, which will reduce the financial burden of travelers to distant areas.

In express and deluxe bus services, the charge has been fixed at Rs 20 for up to 350 km and Rs 30 for 350 km and beyond. Likewise, Rs 30 will be charged if advance reservation is made for super luxury and AC services.

On an average, on a daily basis, nearly 15,000 passengers are booking their tickets through the advance reservation scheme, Chairman, RTC, Bajireddy Govardhan, said.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar requested citizens to make the best use of the offer and avail discount on advance bookings and support the organisation.

Also Read TSRTC to conduct mega blood donation camps across Telangana on Tuesday