TSRTC plans to introduce round the clock bus services between Hyderabad and Bengaluru

According to TSRTC officials, daily 24 bus services are being planned from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, at an average frequency of one bus every hour, from the city round the clock.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:23 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Hyderabad: To provide a seamless travel between the two IT hubs – Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to introduce round the clock bus services between the two cities.

Given the heavy rush of passengers from Hyderabad and Bengaluru in the neighbouring Karnataka state, the demand for buses continues to rise. The potential is presently being tapped by the private bus operators plying services with pick up and drop points in both the cities.

Most of the services from the private operators are scheduled to start in the evening, continue till late hours and drop at the destination city in the early hours of the next day. However, there is a dearth of bus services commencing journey during the early hours and also during the day hours which force the passengers to wait for evening buses.

The RTC will run luxury buses including Lahari AC sleeper, Garuda Plus and Super Luxury on the route particularly to attract more number of IT employees and working professionals juggling between both cities.

“With an aim to provide convenient and comfortable round the clock journeys, we decided to introduce daily and 24/7 bus services between the two major cities. On any given day, there is a good rush of passenger traffic traveling between these cities,” said a senior TSRTC official.

For more information and booking tickets log on to www.tsrtconline.in or call 040-23450033 or 04069440000.

