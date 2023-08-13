TSRTC announces special discounts for its commuters on Independence Day; deets inside

TSRTC has announced special discounts for its commuters both in city services and in Palle Velugu buses on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:04 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Independence Day, the TSRTC has announced special discounts for its commuters both in city services and in Palle Velugu buses on Tuesday.

Accordingly, senior citizens travelling in Palle Velugu buses will be able to avail 50 per cent discount on the ticket price while in the city services, the T-24 ticket which allows for 24 hours of unlimited travel will be offered at Rs 75 for adults and Rs 50 for children.

The TSRTC in a press release informed the passengers that this discount will be available on the Independence Day. For more details, passengers can contact TSRTC call centre at 040-69440000, 040-23450033.