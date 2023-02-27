TSSPDCL bags Silver Award for Solar Roof Top Energy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Hyderabad: The TSSPDCL was conferred the prestigious Indian Chamber of Commerce Silver Award for Solar Roof Top Energy at the the 11th Green Energy Summit and the 3rd Green Urja and Energy Efficiency Awards held at New Delhi.

According to a statement here on Monday, the TSSPDCL was selected for the award for its efforts to encourage consumers to go for solar-based power generation with the aim of generating environment-friendly green energy in the State without burdening conventional sources of coal-based power generation companies and reducing supply losses.

According to TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy the production capacity of solar power plants in the State which was 71 MW at the time of formation the State has now reached 5748 MW and added that the production capacity of solar power plants which was 46 megawatts under the TSSPDCL has reached 4025 megawatts at present.

Also, the installed capacity of solar roof top net metering which was only 0.45 megawatts has reached 259 megawatts, he said.