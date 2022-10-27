TSSPDCL simplifies process for change of electricity connection ownership

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:03 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited has simplified the process of changing the title of ownership of electricity service connection.

Hyderabad: Keeping in mind the difficulties being faced by people while applying for change of ownership of electricity service connection, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has simplified the process of changing the title of ownership of electricity service connection.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, TSSPDCL chairman and managing director(CMD) G Raghuma Reddy informed that the power consumers can change electricity service connection name by submitting a few documents through Company’s website www.tssouthernpower.com or through Integrated Customer Service Centers/ Customer Service Centers .

He stated that consumers applying for the change of name or title transfer have to submit ID proof of the applicant with self attestation, indemnity bond in a prescribed format on a non-judicial stamp paper worth Rs 100 with photo of the applicant and self attested copy of registered sale deed (or) partnership deed (or) will deed (or) any other registered ownership document in the name of present applicant.

He further stated that in case of a company, Memorandum of Understanding & articles of association/ or partnership deed along with company authorization letter to the applicant is to be uploaded additionally.

Whereas, In case of joint ownership of the property (or) partnership in the company, No-Objection-cum-Consent (NOC) in a prescribed format on a non-judicial stamp paper worth Rs10 is to be uploaded additionally. In case of transfer to any legal heir is required, self attested copies of death certificate of previous owner and legal heir certificate are to be uploaded.

According to the release, the CMD had directed the Superintending Engineer to review the title transfer applications rejections or pendency regularly duly looking into the reasons for rejections and also ensuring that the name changes/ title transfers are affected within 7 days.