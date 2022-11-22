TSSPDCL bags two ICC awards

It has bagged top position under the Technology Adoption and third position under the Performance Improvement categories.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:01 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has bagged two ICC awards.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, TSSPDCL bagged top position under the Technology Adoption and third position under the Performance Improvement categories. T Srinivas( Director of Projects) received the awards at the ICC 16th India Energy Summit & 10th Innovation with Impact Awards for DISCOMs – 2022 held on November 17 & 18 in New Delhi.

The Jury Panel has chosen TSSPDCL for its outstanding performance shown in adoption of technologies and performance improvements. The release stated that the TSSPDCL adopted various IT and mobile based initiatives for monitoring power supply, billing, collections, and redressal of consumer grievances at various levels. The technologies adopted are amicable to the consumers to register their no power complaints, billing complaints, availing new service connections and other service related issues. This is also facilitating the officials to monitor the progress and status of each consumer grievances, the note informed.

The release further stated that the TSSPDCL has spent Rs 13,404 crores for development of the distribution network since formation of the State. These developments resulted in huge growth in per capita electricity consumption. The per capita power consumption increased to 2126 units in 2021-22 from 1184 units in 2013-14 financial year.

Chairman & Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy has expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasheker Rao and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy for their support and guidance.