TSTDC reaches five million accounts through social media

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:07 PM, Thu - 31 March 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) is all set to touch the five million mark in accounts through social media.

Stressing on the importance of social media, TSTDC Chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta instructed the marketing team to create more engaging content and promote places like Yadagirigutta, Ananthagiri, boating points, Shirdi tours and others on different networking sites.

Speaking at a review meeting here on Thursday, the TSTDC Chairman enquired about the Corporation’s marketing efforts, especially on social media. The officials informed him that social media was facilitating creation of awareness about affordable tour packages and facilities at Haritha Hotels, besides promoting Telangana’s art and culture among youth.

During the last six months, TSTDC through its social media pages had generated 1,00,000 engagements and the followers on Instagram had increased from 2,000 to nearly 20,000, officials said.