TSWRCoE-Bellampalli excels in academics

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:44 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

TSWR-CoE Bellampalli

Mancherial: Telangana Social Welfare Residential (TSWR) School (Boys)-Bellampalli which was upgraded as a Centre of Excellence four years ago, is setting an example to others in producing meritorious students. Students of this centre are easily bagging seats in the country’s premier educational institutions that offer engineering, medicine and many other professional courses.

Students who hail from remote parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district are able to get seats in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and Centre-funded technical institutions. Thanks to dedication and unwavering guidance of the teachers and Principal Inala Saidulu who has been a driving force of the institution for seven years.

Evidently, Naitham Rajesh, a tribal student of this centre and a native of interior Nagaram village in Vemanapalli achieved admission into an IIT-Varanasi in 2020, while six others students secured admissions in NITs the past three years. Two students Borkuti Anil of Sulugupalli in Bejjur mandal and Konuri Umesh Chandra from Batwanpalli village in Bellampalli passed out from this institution and got seats in medicine in private medical colleges in 2020, as per information provided by the principal.

Similarly, three students of the institution bagged an opportunity to study at Indian Institute of Information Technology, Ranchi in 2021. Three more alumni of the centre were able to get seats at Delhi University in 2021. Four students could get admissions into The Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET) of Kochi in Kerala last year.

Six students were shortlisted by the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Kovalam in Kerala. Five students were selected by national institution of Fashion Technology (NIFT), two students were shortlisted by Azim Premji University, Bengaluru. Four students got seats in University of Rajasthan and another secured admission into the University of Kerala so far.

We own students

“We adopt various innovative teaching methods and owning students and laying a special focus on those who are unable to understand lessons. We visit houses of certain pupils to find out their socio-economic conditions and motivate their parents in regular intervals. We prepare them to make sacrifices for a bright future. As a result, students who come from government schools and Ashram schools run by tribal welfare departments are able to perform well in academics,” Saidulu told ‘Telangana Today’.

Students shine in sports

Besides academics, 24 students took part in national-level games and sports and 54 students achieved medals in state-level events from 2016 to 2022. Thirteen pupils were selected for undergoing special coaching at different sports academies run by Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS)-in 2019. The success of the students in sports can be attributed to the hard work of physical education teachers, Shiva and Vaman.

Centre gives importance to raise plants

The centre bagged the national Swachch Purashkar award of 2016-17 for raising greenery which provide a serenity to the students and greet its visitors. It was one among 14 educational institutions selected from Telangana to have been honored with the award. Principal of the school received cash Rs 50,000 and a certificate of appreciation. The centre was presented with the Harita Mithra award by the State government for effective implementation of Telanganaku Harita Haram in 2017.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .