TSWREIS golfers shine at South-Zone Junior Golf Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

TSWREIS golfers with their trophies at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club, Mysore.

Hyderabad: Amulya of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) clinched silver in the category B girls at the South-Zone Junior Golf Tournament held at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club, Mysore on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Akhila and Naveena bagged a bronze each in the category A and category B respectively. In the category B boys, Vignesh emerged second runner-up. In total, TSWREIS students returned with four medals from the tournament.