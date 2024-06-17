TTD EO Syamala Rao promises to ensure quality and plug gaps

He also checked the taste and quality of Annaprasadam being served to the pilgrims at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC) and interacted with pilgrims for their feedback.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: Executive Officer (EO), Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), J Syamala Rao on Monday reviewed all the major departments including temple, reception, Annaprasadam and engineering departments in the review meeting at Gokulam Rest House in Tirumala along with JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore and other senior TTD officers.

The EO also inspected cottages in Mullakunta area, Laddu counters and interacted with the pilgrims to know about the facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said “Tirumala has got emotional bonding in the society and it is our primary duty to ensure quality food, sanitation and other facilities are available for pilgrims. During my observations in my maiden inspection yesterday, from the feedback I received from the pilgrims, we need to fill the gaps to reach their expectations”, he maintained.

Later he instructed the JEO to prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) besides establishing a Feedback Mechanism along with a Check List and Time Line for every department.

The EO reviewed in length the various formats of Darshan, online quota release, seva tickets with respect to temple, modes of accommodation in Reception wing and also the Engineering works with the officials concerned. Senior Officers of TTD including CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, FACAO Balaji, DLO Veeraju, CE Nageswara Rao and other Heads were present.