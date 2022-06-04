TTD to issue Rs 100 special entry darshan tickets to 1000 TSRTC passengers everyday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:43 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has agreed to issue Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets to 1,000 TSRTC passengers on a daily basis with immediate effect.

TSRTC Chairman, Bajireddy Govardhan, described this as a significant development as the passengers travelling to Tirumala were accorded Special Entry Darshan tickets. This will improve the pilgrim’s patronage to RTC and safe transport, he said.

TSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director VC Sajjanar said the initiative will boost the pilgrim support to the RTC operations and takes the service closer to the doorstep of customers. He requested passengers to make the bookings two days in advance through online portal for booking special entry darshan tickets as per the prescribed quota.

The TSRTC will complete the online process and update systems with the transaction data to be transmitted to TTD server t-2 days in advance, Sajjanar said adding the passengers have to mandatorily produce either vaccination certificate of two doses, or Covid-19 Negative certificate obtained within 72 hours prior to the date of darshan.