TTD to perform Srinivasa Kalyanam in US

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:28 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is all set to perform ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam,’ the celestial wedding ceremony of Lord Venkateswara with his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, in six cities in the United States from June 18.

According to TTD trust board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, the festivities are being revived in the US on the advice of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The first Srinivasa Kalyanam event will be performed in San Francisco on June 18, followed by Seattle on June 19, Dallas on June 25, St. Louis on June 26, New Orleans on July 5, and Washington D.C. on July 3.

TTD officials, priests, Vedic pandits, and representatives of the trust board will ceremoniously carry the processional deities of Lord Venkateswara and his two consorts, Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi, to the US for the ceremonies.

The religious ceremony resumes after a gap of three years as TTD called off all events due to the pandemic.