Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar dominates Top 50 Spotify India list with 3 chart-topping songs

The second soundtrack Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar garnered tremendous attention too.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:02 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: T-Series and Luv Films’ hit film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar continues its remarkable journey of success, captivating audiences in India and around the globe. Adding to the film’s phenomenal reception, its soundtrack had become an instant sensation resonating with music lovers since the release of its first song, Tere Pyaar Mein.

The second soundtrack Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar garnered tremendous attention too, given its relatable lyrics and is still trending extensively on social media with netizens making creative reels. However, it was O Bedardeya which took the sensation to greater heights securing number one position on the Top 50 Spotify India chart, making it the most played song on Spotify India.

Furthermore, two other songs from the album, Tere Pyaar Mein and Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, are also trending prominently in the same list.

Each song in the album carries a unique essence and has a different emotion to offer to the audiences. The magical combination of acclaimed music director Pritam, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, singer Arijit Singh and Ranbir Kapoor have, once again, worked wonders, capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide.

After the film’s widespread acclaim in theatres, including an exceptional box office performance and the music album being a hit solidifies its position as a cinematic triumph.