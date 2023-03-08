Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar Review: The film takes the viewer on a trip

What works in the 164-minute captivity is the few one liners and some fine performances of actors like Ranbir, Shraddha and Dimple Kapadia

By Abhinav Published Date - 10:32 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Hyderabad: You can be certain that in a Ranbir Kapoor film, if nothing, it will not hurt your eyes. Gloss aplenty and for visuals in the movie, Luv Ranjan takes the viewer on a trip to Spain and Mauritius and of course, Delhi and Mumbai.

With a title like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar a certain class is not to be expected. It has been a while for the casting guys to get Ranbir and Shraddha together. One curiosity factor would be to see their on-screen chemistry.

The film even at the pre-release stage suffers the predictable narcissism: 164 minutes. Please can our film makers correlate their indulgence with contemporary time constraints. Why would a contemporary film maker spend so much time on a seemingly lighthearted script?

Mickey (Ranbir), though hailing from an affluent family, is up to a side business with friend Dabbas (Anubhav Singh Bassi) helping relationships break up. At home are Pappa Ramesh Arora (Boney Kapoor – yeah you got it right. If Sanjay can, so can Boney!), Mom Renu (Dimple Kapadia), Sister Minny (Hasleen Kaur), Grandma (Jatinder Kaur), and Niece Neetu (Inayat Varma).

While Mickey and Dabbas are busy breaking relationships for commercial considerations, they are getting emotionally anchored with Dabbas walking up hesitatingly to the altar with Kinchi (Monica Chaudhary) and Mickey falling head over heels for Tinni (Shraddha Kapoor).

For strictly filmi reasons, Tinni engages the services of Break up Corporate to shake Mickey off her life. The problem with Luv Ranjan is that the film which could have been a frothy lighthearted rom com is made to go through a dated screeching assembly line.

What however works in the 164-minute captivity is the few one liners and some find performances. It is nice to watch Dimple Kapadia get a decent script and she delivers with ease. Anubhav Singh is effortless, and his timing is perfect.

Shraddha does a good job though called upon to do what Bollywood scripts expect heroines to do. Ranbir is in his element. Too many monologues try to rob him of his credibility. This is truly a RK film. Watch it for him if nothing else.

Pack up your brains, however. This script is makkaar, the presentation jhoothi.