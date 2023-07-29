Turkish strikes kill eight fighters in Syria, Iraq: Kurdish groups

Published Date - 06:16 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

4 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, were killed and another wounded in a Turkish drone strike in Sharbazher district in Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdish region of Iraq

Baghdad: Kurdish-led armed groups in Iraq and Syria alleged that Turkish airstrikes killed a total of eight of their fighters on Friday.

The counter-terrorism service of the regional government in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq said four members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, were killed and another wounded in a Turkish drone strike in Sharbazher district in Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdish region of Iraq. The drone targeted a vehicle carrying PKK fighters near the village of Rangina, it said.

Also, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which controls much of northeast Syria, said four of its fighters were killed by a Turkish drone attack on the village of Khirbet Khwei in the Amuda region. The statement accused Turkey of “aiming at undermining security and stability in the region.”

There was no immediate comment from Turkiye on the strikes. The violence was the latest in a months-long escalation between Turkey and Turkish-backed groups and Kurdish fighters in Syria and Iraq.