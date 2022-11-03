Twitter employee sleeps on office floor, internet reacts

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:46 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Ever since Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, things feel different on the platform. From $8 for the blue tick to his savage replies to anyone who opposes it, a change in the way the site works seems to be on the cards.

If as users we feel the shift, imagine the plight of the employees at Twitter. In a photograph that is now going viral, a Twitter employee is seen sleeping in their office. They passed out on a mattress, rolled in a warm blanket with an eye mask.

Evan Jones, a product manager at Twitter Spaces, tweeted this image of his boss, Esther Crawford, and wrote, “When you need something from your boss at elon twitter(sic).”

Replying, Crawford wrote, “When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork.”

While some felt pity for the employees having to pull all-nighters, others said that it is normal once in a while.

“You’re pulling all-nighters to launch the critical feature of (checks notes) charging people $8 for a blue check mark? I’ve coded late nights to save a business but this seems completely unnecessary,” wrote one user.

“I am sure that Esther will keep her job. This is a kind of spirit that Elon supports, I guess. If such camping happens only from time to time, I don’t see a problem with that. It happens, sometimes it is easier to sleep, where you are than to travel home for a few hours(sic),” wrote another.

