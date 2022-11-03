Thursday, Nov 3, 2022
Elon Musk’s $8 for the blue tick announcement triggers a meme fest on Twitter

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 01:46 PM, Thu - 3 November 22
Elon Musk, who is officially the new CEO of Twitter, has earlier announced that the users will need to pay $8 (approximately Rs 650) to keep their blue ticks.

Adding that the service would include other perks such as an option to edit tweets, post longer audios or videos, and fewer ads, apart from the verified badge, he stated that this subscription model was the only solution to the spam accounts that have filled Twitter.

However, this decision did not sit well with many users debating that it is unfair, and was of the opinion that it would lead to a massively chaotic situation.

Initially, it was speculated that the price for blue tick would be kept at $20 (approximately Rs 1,650). Even popular writer Stephen King tweeted that he would quit Twitter if this policy is implemented.

In response to Stephen King’s tweet, Musk said, “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”

Replying to the criticism on Twitter, in one of his tweets defending the $8 pay, Musk wrote “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8,” thus confirming the decision.

Meanwhile, the controversy triggered a host of memes on the micro-blogging site with #bluetick trending on Twitter.

