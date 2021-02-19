Twitter names BTS its most popular musical act again

A new Twitter survey has revealed that the K-pop band has once again become the most-tweeted-about musicians in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row. The group was followed by fan-favourites Kanye West, Beyonce, and Drake

Washington: South Korean boy band BTS has topped the list of 2020’s ‘Most Tweeted About Musicians’ in the U.S for the fourth year in a row.

A new Twitter survey has revealed that the K-pop band has once again become the most-tweeted-about musicians in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row. The group was followed by fan-favourites Kanye West, Beyonce, and Drake, at second, third, and fourth positions.

People Magazine reported that BTS’ hit songs ‘Dynamite’, ‘ON’, ‘Black Swan’ and ‘Life Goes On’ were the top four most-tweeted-about music tracks.

Closely holding the fifth, sixth, and seventh place respectively were fan-favourite K-Pop groups ATEEZ, NCT, and EXO, along with U.S. hitmakers Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, and Bad Bunny rounding out the list at the eighth, ninth, and tenth position for the most-tweeted-about music stars domestically in 2020.

According to Twitter’s report, BTS was the topic of roughly 6.7 billion tweets in 2020. This marked a 10 per cent increase for the group year-over-year. Globally, most tweets about the stars were generated from Twitter users in Indonesia and India, followed by South Korea, the Philippines, and the U.S.

Meanwhile, the popular K-pop band will feature on ‘MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS’ that is slated to air on February 23. The K-pop superstars are the latest to feature on the ‘MTV Unplugged’ franchise.

The upcoming special edition will offer viewers rare versions of the band’s biggest hits and songs from their most recent album titled ‘BE’. Fans can also expect favourites like ‘Dynamite’, their first all-English single, and ‘Life Goes On’.

‘MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS’ will air exclusively on MTV in the United States and will also air around the world starting the same day.

Meanwhile, BTS has continued to have soaring popularity among the masses with its upbeat beats and music and quirky music videos that have connected with the younger audience. In addition to numerous Grammy, Billboard, and MTV Video Music Awards, the pop boy band was also honoured by TIME as “The Most Influential People of 2019.”