Twitter rolls out Spaces Analytics access to all hosts, co-hosts

Published Date - 12:36 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

San Francisco: Micro-blogging site Twitter has announced that Spaces hosts and co-hosts can now have access to analytics on both iOS and Android platforms.

The micro-blogging site said that it is also making it easier for users to follow Spaces hosts.

“Hosts and co-hosts on iOS and Android will now have access to analytics like total live listeners, total replays, and speakers…” the company wrote on its platform.

“We are also making it easier for you to follow Spaces hosts. After a Space is over, you will now see a list of the co-hosts and speakers with the option to follow them. Rolling out on Android, iOS soon!” the company added.

However, the company also mentioned that, for analytics, co-hosts might experience access issues right now but the platform is working on it.

The analytics feature was first introduced as a test for select number of hosts in March, but it is now available to all hosts and co-hosts on the platform.

The company also wrote, in an another tweet, that it is testing a feature that will tweet out a Space card once hosts start a Space.

“When some Hosts start a Space, a Space card will be sent as a Tweet so listeners can reply, engage, and shareÂ… straight from the Space! We hope it makes it easier to see and participate in the conversations. Now testing on iOS and Android!” the company said.

