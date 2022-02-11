Twitter services briefly down globally

New Delhi: Several users of Twitter reported issues while accessing the microblogging site briefly on Friday night.

Netizens across the globe reported that they were unable to tweet, navigate on the site and even has issues while logging in to their accounts.

The website ‘DownDetector’ showed an outage for Twitter at around 11 pm on Friday, suggesting a global outage in its services.

Twitter Inc stated that there was a technical bug, which has now been fixed and apologized for the interruptions.

“We’ve fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption!” Twitter Support tweeted at 11.44 pm.

Soon after the services got back, a hashtag ‘TwitterDown’ started trending with users reporting the incident.

