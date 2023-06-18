Twitter to launch video app for smart TVs, confirms Elon Musk

Twitter has been making several changes in recent days to enhance the user experience for watching and sharing videos.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:15 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Hyderabad: Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has confirmed that the platform will soon introduce a video app specifically designed for smart TVs. This announcement came in response to a user’s tweet expressing the need for a Twitter video app for Smart TVs, stating, “We really need a Twitter video app for Smart TVs. I’m not watching an hour-long video on Twitter.” Elon Musk replied, “It’s coming.”

Following Elon Musk’s confirmation of the video app for Smart TVs, another user tweeted in appreciation, envisioning a future where they could cancel their YouTube subscription and never use it again.

Twitter has been making several changes in recent days to enhance the user experience for watching and sharing videos. One notable update introduced last month allowed verified members to upload videos of up to 2 hours in length.