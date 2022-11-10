Twitterati voice out inconsistencies in verifying process

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:45 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Hyderabad: Another day, another brand-new issue in the world of Twitter. This time around, it is about how easily one can get verified on the micro-blogging platform.

Ever since the $8 for blue tick situation happened on Twitter, thanks to Elon Musk, users have been apprehensive about the process. Now, they are complaining about the lack of checks and balances in the entire process.

With ‘Verified’ listed as one of the top trending words on the platform today, users are tweeting about the inconsistencies they observed. They are particularly bugged by impersonation.

“Please be aware of any fake @Roblox or Roblox news accounts that have the “verified” badge that may be spreading false information and news. Since anyone who pays can get verified on Twitter, it is easier to impersonate and trick people,” wrote one concerned user.

Giving more context, another blue tick user wrote, “The out of control “verified” impersonation is a landmine for Twitter. what if someone pretends to be a police account and “reports” an active shooting? or tells people there’s an emergency requiring evacuation? asks them for financial info & scams them? It’s just so damn stupid (sic).”

Interestingly, one other user wrote, “Seems like many existing verified users are disappointed after each & every other users got this blue tick. They struggled a lot for this blue tick – Waited for a long time to get this, At times even got rejected multiple times but now anyone can get this within 10 seconds (sic).”

Amid other memes about existing verified users being irritated, some celebrities who got verified are realising that they cannot change their user names from now on.

