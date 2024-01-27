Two booked for cheating Thane teacher of Rs 23 lakh over MBBS seat for his daughter

Thane: The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have booked two persons for allegedly cheating a teacher of Rs 23 lakh promising to secure a seat for his daughter in a Mumbai-based medical college, an official said on Saturday. Prerna Banwarilal Sharma and Kabir Sarkar are accused of collecting Rs 33 lakh from Bhiwandi resident Afroz Anwar Qureshi between August 2021 and November 2022.

The two claimed that Qureshi’s daughter would get admission to a reputed medical college in Mumbai under the management quota. They allegedly even gave the complainant a few fake documents in connection with the admission, the official said citing the complaint. When the complainant’s daughter failed to get an MBBS seat despite much follow-up by her father, the accused returned Rs 10 lakh, the official said. They later became unreachable. Acting on a complaint by Qureshi, the Narpoli police on Thursday registered a case against Sharma and Sarkar for cheating and forgery, the official added.