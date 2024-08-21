Two boys drown in lake in Siddipet

The victims had visited the lake located on the outskirts of the village and drowned as they ventured into the water body for swimming.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 August 2024, 09:05 PM

Representational Image

Siddipet: In a tragic turn of events, a pleasure visit to a lake resulted in the death of two boys at Sirisinagandla village of Kondapak mandal on Wednesday.

The victims had visited the lake located on the outskirts of the village and drowned as they ventured into the water body for swimming. The victims were B Hemanth (16) and Nikeshvardhan (13), residents of Yellandu in Kothagudem district. The victims came to Sirisinagandla to attend a function at a relative’s home. However, the visit turned tragic for their families.

The bodies were retrieved. A case was registered.