Two drown in Krishna river during Ganesh idols immersion

The incident occurred in Penumudi village of Repalle mandal in Bapatla district when some youth were immersing idols.

Vijayawada: Two persons drowned in Krishna River in  Bapatla district during immersion of Ganesh idols on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Penumudi village of Repalle mandal in Bapatla district when some youth were immersing idols. The deceased were identified as Vijay (22) and Venkatesh (25), residents of Repalle. Police recovered the bodies of both the youth and sent them for autopsy.

