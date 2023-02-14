Two held for drug trafficking in Hyderabad

The police seized 500 grams of pseudoephedrine and 80 grams of gold from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:06 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (Malkajgiri) along with Nacharam police caught two more persons who were allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

The police seized 500 grams of pseudoephedrine and 80 grams of gold from them. The arrested persons are identified as Shaik Fareed (30) and Faizan Mujaheed (28).

According to the police, Faizan and Fareed along with two persons Kasim and Rasuldeen, who were arrested in December, were utilizing the services of a courier to send the drugs to Australia and New Zealand.

“Faizan and Fareed are residents of Pune and frequented Hyderabad to send the drugs through international courier agencies to foreign destinations. When they came to the city on Tuesday to send the drugs through courier, both of them were arrested along with the consignment,” said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, D S Chauhan.

Efforts are on to nab Raheem of Chennai who is sending the drug consignments through different people to Hyderabad for being sent to foreign destinations.

Both of them were remanded.