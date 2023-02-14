Hyderabad: Four persons held for murder

Hyderabad: Four persons who had allegedly murdered a rowdy sheeter at Falaknuma a week ago were arrested by the police on Tuesday. The police seized three knives and other articles from them.

The arrested persons are Mohd Asif, (22), Shaik Khaled (26), Mohammed Afroz Khan (21) and Mohammed Nadeem Qureshi (24), all with criminal records in different police stations.

A woman, Shakera Begum, who is mother of Asif and had allegedly instigated him to kill the victim Mohd Ayaz, is absconding.

ACP Falaknuma, Shaik Jahangir, said Ayaz, against whom a rowdy sheet is maintained at the Kalapather police station, was involved in the murder of a man Mohd Ali in 2015.

The prime suspect in the murder case Asif is a relative of Mohd Ali. Six months ago, Ayaaz took a house on rent near the house of Asif and four months ago some quarrel took place between Shakera Begum and Ayaaz. Since both the families were having grudge against each other, Asif planned to kill Ayaz with his friends.

“On February 6, when Ayaz was travelling in his pick-up truck, Asif along with Khaled, Afroz and Nadeem waylaid him near Majesty hair saloon, Nawab Sahab kunta road. All of them attacked him with knives resulting in injuries and subsequent death,” said the ACP.

A case under Section 302 of IPC was booked against him and police arrested the four persons. All of the arrested have been remanded.