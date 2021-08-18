Two held for trying to extort and threaten Doctor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Tuesday caught two persons, including the former driver of a doctor, on charges of threatening and trying to extort money. Police seized a car and two mobile phones from them.

The arrested suspects were Rajeev Gowtham Nair (31), from Sun City and a native of Visakhapatnam, and B.Mahesh (30), a driver from NBT Nagar in Banjara Hills and a native of Mahabubabad district.

The complainant, a doctor working for a private hospital in Banjara Hills had in 2017 hired Mahesh as his driver and helped him monetarily. He had also given Rs 20 lakh for purchasing a land in Warangal.

However, Mahesh went absconding without informing him in 2018. According to the police, on Saturday, a person approached the complainant introducing himself as Damodar, a Circle Inspector from Khammam and informed that Mahesh was in their custody in connection with a serious offence.

“He told the complainant that Mahesh had confessed of having a voice recording clip of the former and his wife regarding an issue. He demanded Rs.75 lakh to destroy the evidence. However, he later agreed for Rs.20 lakh and gave Tuesday as the deadline,” police said, adding that the man also threatened to implicate him in false cases if the matter was disclosed to the police or relatives.

The doctor verified the phone number on TrueCaller, it belonged to one Gowtham Nayar. Based on his complaint, the Banjara Hills police booked a case and subsequently caught the duo when they came to collect the cash. Investigation officials said Mahesh colluded with Gowtham and decided to extort money from his former employer. The two were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

