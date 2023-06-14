Two Hyderabadi students killed, one injured in Saudi road accident

Two Hyderabad students hailing from Hussaini Alam and Moti Galli in Hyderabad, were killed in road crash in Dammam of Saudi Arabia

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 08:07 AM, Wed - 14 June 23

Jeddah: Two youngsters were killed while a third is battling for his life after a ghastly road accident in Dammam late on Tuesday.

All three were from Hyderabad and students of the Indian International School in Dammam.

Hasan Riaz of Class 11 and Ibrahim Azhar of Class 9 were killed on the spot while Ibrahim’s brother Ammar, a Class 8 student, was critically injured and rushed to a hospital where he is battling for life.

The car which they were driving had rammed into a roadside tree on Tuesday in Dammam.

Ibrahim Azhar and Ammar, both siblings, and their father Mohammed Azhar, are from Hussaini Alam in Hyderabad while Hasan Riyaz, son of Mohammed Yousuf Riyaz, is a native of Motigalli in Charminar.

They were neighbours in Dammam.

Noted Indian social worker Nass Vokkam has been coordinating with the traffic police and other authorities to complete legal formalities and last rites of the accident victims.