Two killed as Russia strikes Ukraine’s southern cities for third night

Russia's attacks on southern Ukraine have become more intense this week, after President Vladimir Putin pulled Russia out of a wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to send grain to countries facing the threat of hunger

By AP Published Date - 05:58 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

In this image taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services work at a scene of destroyed residential area after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. AP/PTI

Kyiv: A third night of Russian air attacks pounded Ukraine’s southern cities, including Odesa, where at least two people were killed, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday. Russia’s attacks on southern Ukraine have become more intense this week, after President Vladimir Putin pulled Russia out of a wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to send grain to countries facing the threat of hunger.

The strikes came one day after an intense Russian bombardment using drones and missiles damaged critical port infrastructure in Odesa, including grain and oil terminals. The attack destroyed at least 60,000 tons of grain. Moscow had also vowed “retribution” earlier this week for an attack that damaged a crucial bridge between Russia and the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula. Russian officials blamed that strike on Ukraine.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said Ukrainian air defenses destroyed all of the 12 Iranian-made Shahed drones and two Kalibr missiles that targeted Odesa. But he added that air defence systems were unable to shoot down some incoming missiles, in particular the X-22 and Onyx types. He didn’t say how many missiles got through. The two people who died in Odesa were a 21-year-old security guard and another person who was found dead under rubble during a search and rescue operation, according to Kiper. In Mykolaiv, another southern city close to the Black Sea, at least 19 people were injured overnight, the region’s Governor Vitalii Kim said in a statement on Telegram.

Russian strikes partially destroyed a three-story building and caused a fire that affected an area of 450 square metres (4,800 square feet) and burned for hours. Two people were hospitalised, including a child, according to the regional governor. The European Union’s foreign affairs chief condemned Russia‘s targeting of grain storage facilities. “More than 60,000 tonnes of grain has been burned,” Josep Borrell said in Brussels on Thursday, commenting on Moscow’s recent tactics. “So not only they withdraw from the grain agreement … but they are burning the grain.” German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock, said at the same meeting that the EU is involved in international efforts to get Ukrainian grain on to the world market.

“The fact that the Russian president has cancelled the grain agreement and is now bombing the port of Odessa is not only another attack on Ukraine, but an attack on the people, on the poorest people in the world,” she said. “Hundreds of thousands of people, not to say millions, urgently need grain from Ukraine.” Furthermore, the White House warned Wednesday that Russia is preparing possible attacks on civilian shipping vessels in the Black Sea.

