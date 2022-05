Two killed in road accident in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:20 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Kothagudem: Two persons died when a coal tipper hit the motorbike on which they were travelling at Das Thanda in Tekulapally mandal in the district on Sunday.

The deceased Esam Swamy (40) and Esam Hanmanthu (35) of Yerraigudem in the mandal were going to their village from Tekulapally when the incident occurred.

Hanmanthu died on the spot as the speeding tipper hit the bike from behind. Swamy died on the way to the hospital, said SI, Srinivas.