Two militants killed in Kulgam district gunfight

By IANS Published Date - 05:48 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Representational Image.

Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with the security forces in J&K’s Kulgam district.

“Bodies of the slain militants are being retrieved. Cordon and search operation is still in progress”, officials said.

The identity of the slain militants is being established, officials added. Following inputs about the presence of militants in the area, security forces had started a cordon and search operation early on Wednesday morning.